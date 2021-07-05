Cuba reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID 19 for the 4 days in a row





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuba studied 38,826 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 3,075 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 296,762 samples taken and 207,322 positive.



At the close of July 4, 43,116 patients were admitted, 14,319 suspected, 9,684 under surveillance and 19,113 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,923 were contacts of confirmed cases, 76 with source of infection abroad and 76 with no source of infection determined. There were 3,261 discharges, accumulating 186,781 recovered patients (90.1%) and 21 people died. A total of 211 confirmed patients, including 80 in critical and 131 in severe condition, are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 3,075 positive cases, 23.7% (729) were asymptomatic, totaling 90,530, which represents 43.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (650), 20 to 39 (957), 40 to 59 (976) and over 60 (492).