Record numbers for COVID in Cuba: 3,308 new cases and 20 deaths in one day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) Cuba studied 36,000 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 3,308 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 185,286 samples taken and 197,253 positive.



At the close of July 1, 44,590 patients were admitted, 11,015 suspected, 16,141 were under surveillance and 17,434 were confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,099 were contacts of confirmed cases; 134 with source of infection abroad and 75 without source of infection determined. There were 2,411 discharges, accumulating 178,441 recovered patients (90.5%) and 20 people died. A total of 196 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 73 in critical and 123 in severe condition.



Among the 3,308 positive cases, 21.3 % (704) were asymptomatic, totaling 87,952, which represents 44.6 % of those confirmed to date and belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (590), 20 to 39 (1,038), 40 to 59 (1,079) and over 60 (601).