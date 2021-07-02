Azerbaijan praises the work of Cuban doctors in the face of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, described as efficient the work of Cuban health specialists in the battle against COVID-19 in his nation.



During a meeting held with the Cuban ambassador in Baku, Alfredo Nieves and the head of the Cuban Medical Brigade, Dr. Dalsy Torres, the Azerbaijani leader pointed out that bilateral relations between the two nations are developing in several fields and referred to the importance of expanding them, the Cubaminrex website published.



Heydarov highlighted the effective work of Cuban doctors, invited to Azerbaijan by instructions of the first vice-president, Mehriban Aliyeva to support the country's health system in the fight against this pandemic.



The Cuban ambassador thanked the hospitality offered by the Azerbaijani people to the members of the two medical brigades and considered that the cooperation between the Cuban Civil Defense and Azerbaijan Emergency Situations can be increased.



The medical brigade left for Azerbaijan on November 6, 2020 and was composed of 117 professionals, including 48 doctors, 67 graduates and 2 teachers of Russian.



In three months, they carried out 25,874 educational activities, 297 laboratory tests and 514 imaging tests, 156,832 nursing procedures were performed and 6,774 patients were rehabilitated.



After the return of a group last February 11, 115 professionals from another brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent, which remains in the fight against COVID-19, still remain in the Caucasus nation.