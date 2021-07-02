Parlatino supports nomination of Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The Board of Directors of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) announced today its support to the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics, from Cuba.



In the text, Parlatino recalls the work of Cuban health professionals since the Contingent was founded in 2005, and especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba has sent 46 brigades around the world to fight the disease, according to the official website of the Cuban Parliament.



The document points out that these Cuban doctors and nurses are volunteers who preach solidarity, humanism, the defense and exercise of the human right to health, and the promotion of the human right to peace, as fundamental principles of their actions.



The declaration itself recalls that in its 31st Ordinary Assembly in 2015, Parlatino approved, at the proposal of the Health Commission, a resolution recognizing the efforts of relief workers from Cuba and other countries in the fight against Ebola.



It also refers to other recognitions, since on May 26, 2017 the Contingent received the Dr. Lee Jong-wook award from the World Health Organization. On August 13, 2020, the National Congress of Honduras bestowed on it the Commander's Cross for its outstanding contribution to the benefit of the health of the people of that Central American nation and the results achieved in that country in the fight against COVID-19.



The Parlatino agreement highlights that organizations, institutions, parliamentarians and notable personalities from all continents are increasingly supporting the nomination of the Henry Reeve Contingent for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, with permanent headquarters in Panama City, was established on December 10, 1964 by the Declaration of Lima.