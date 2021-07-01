Over one million Cubans already vaccinated in the midst of the worst COVID-19 outbreak yet





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) “We hit and exceeded the mark of one million Cubans vaccinated with the three doses of Abdala or Soberana,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez announced today on Twitter, and warned that the good news comes in the context of the worst COVID-19 situation since the onset of the virus in the country.



“We have designed a new set of measures and further restrictions, and the vaccination process will continue,” he wrote.



During the meeting Wednesday of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda reported that the community transmission stage of the epidemic entails the implementation of new measures to stop transmission, continue the health intervention and, above all, enforce as many restrictions of movement as possible.



According to an article published in the newspaper Granma, Portal Miranda said that the measures are mainly intended to tighten sanitary controls at the border and, to that end, ensure compliance with the health protocols.