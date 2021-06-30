Cuba Declares Community Transmission Phase for COVID-19





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda informed that the country is now under the community transmission phase for COVID-19 given the high contagious impact by the virus and the increase of its incidence levels over the past 15 days, add to this the circulation of highly contagious variants of the SARS-CoV-2.



Following the information, Cuban authorities adopted a new package of measures adjusted to the current reality, which includes the strengthening of international sanitary controls and epidemiological surveillance, guaranteeing medical services and keeping the public health intervention with locally developed candidate vaccines and prioritize only production activity and essential services, while cutting mobility as much as possible.



Prime Minister Marrero Cruz referred to a sensitive reduction of mobility and of meetings, recalling that the central government began to reduce its meetings and has suspended many, and he also referred to the regulation of trips out of and into all provinces.



Authorities also approved to send to the most complicated provinces teams headed by the first deputy ministers, members of the Communist Party Secretariat and other government officials involved in the fight against COVID-19 so that they help control the situation in a joint effort with local authorities in the provinces.



According to the World Health Organization, Community transmission is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by increasing positive tests through sentinel samples (routine systematic testing of respiratory samples from established laboratories) . this is a phase higher than local transmission which indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location.



https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200313-sitrep-53-covid-19.pdf