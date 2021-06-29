Cuba surpasses five million samples of COVID-19 tested





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cuba, in March last year, 5,047,554 samples have been processed for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in Havana.



In his daily presentation broadcast on Cuban Television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, said that 30,449 samples were analyzed yesterday in molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, of which 2,589 people tested positive for the virus, the second highest number of the entire pandemic.



During more than 15 months, a total of 184,943 people have been infected with this disease, whose high number of new cases every day is an expression of the high autochthonous transmission existing in almost all the territories, MINSAP expert emphasized.



The prominent epidemiologist warned that 39,870 people in Cuba are in surveillance centers and hospitals, 1,029 more than the previous day, an unprecedented figure.



During the first 27 days of June, 41,620 cases have been diagnosed, 5,919 more than the figure for May and 288 deaths, Duran Garcia .



A total of 25,414 children, adolescents, young people and infants have already been infected, of which 91.7% have recovered.



The doctor emphasized that of the 1,374 children under one year of age who have contracted the coronavirus, 10 are in ICU: seven are in serious and three in critical condition.



However, he emphasized that not all the information is bad, since 5,591,222 doses of the anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccine candidates have been applied in Cuba.