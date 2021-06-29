Cuba reported 2,589 new cases of COVID 19, 1,549 discharges and 12 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba studied 30,449 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 2,589 positive ones. The country accumulates 5, 047,554 samples taken and 184,943 positive.



At the close of June 27, 39,870 patients were admitted, 8,900 suspected, 17,757 were under surveillance and 13,213 confirmed active.



Out of the total number of cases, 2,433 were contacts of confirmed cases; 69 with source of infection abroad and 87 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,549 discharges, accumulating 170,421 recovered patients (92.1%), and twelve people died. A total of 179 patients are being treated in ICUs, 65 of whom are critical and 114 severe.



Among the 2,589 positive cases, 28.1% (728) were asymptomatic, totaling 85,240, which represent 46.1% of those confirmed to date and those diagnosed belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (475), 20 to 39 (769), 40 to 59 (907) and 60 (438).