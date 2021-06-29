Cuba continues trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate in pediatric patients





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba continues the anti-Covid-19 clinical trial for patients in pediatric ages with the vaccination on Monday of 25 children aged between three and 11 years, Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz reported on Twitter.



According to Marrero Cruz, the participants in this study will receive today a first dose of the vaccine candidate Soberana 02.



On the same social media, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) explained that the Soberana Pediatria trial involves 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II.



They add that the different stages of the trial will be developed in a staggered manner, and with due compliance with a strict ethical protocol and good clinical practices.



According to an article published in Granma newspaper, IFV specialists pointed out that this is an open study that will not use placebo, since all those involved will receive the vaccine candidates, while it is adaptive, which implies making modifications without biases in the sample size or other design elements.



The text highlights that the first phase of Soberana Pediatria will be in the Juan Manuel Marquez pediatric hospital, while the second phase will reach primary health care, with the inclusion of several polyclinics.