Cuban Candidate Vaccine Advances Clinical Trials on Children





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Phase One clinical trials on children of pediatric age with the local candidate vaccine SOBERANA 02 continued to advance Monday while Phase II on children from 12-18 years opened in a Havana hospital.



The Juan Manuel Marquez Pediatric Hospital opened its doors today to 25 children between three and 11 years who are part of the second phase clinical trial amidst a cheerful ambiance animated by clowns and colorful decorations. The trial will also take place in other healthcare centers in the city capital.



Jeydel Abull was impatiently looking at his six-year child as he entered the vaccination room accompanied by his mother. After receiving the shot, the young boy waited under observation for an hour.



“All this is for the health of our kids; I’m proud to see that my child is part of this study which will help so many other children to prevent them from getting sick with the COVID-19,” said Abull.



Also in the hospital was Laura Maria Eloy a mother who got sick with the COVID-19 and now is a convalescent. Laura said she was confident that her little girl Liz will now be protected against the virus.”



The director of clinical research with the Finlay Vaccine Institute, which produced the vaccine SOBERANA 02, said that following the start of the trial on children, they have noted as the only reaction of the vaccination some slight pain on the body area where the shot was given, but nothing else. Doctors and scientists are happy with the results obtained so far with the initiative, the expert said.