Cuba has Administered over Four Million doses of its COVID-19 Candidate Vaccines





Havana, June 21 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry—MINSAP—reported that as of June 19 four million 855 thousand 270 doses of its COVID-19 candidate vaccines had already been administered as part of the development strategy for those locally developed biotech products.



MINSAP website explains that up to the aforementioned date two million 244 thousand 336 individuals had received at least one shot of the Cuban candidate vaccines, while over one million 700 persons already got two shots and more than 900 thousand completed the three-dose program.



The information explains about the amounts of doses administered according to different vaccination programs: health intervention, clinical trials and interventional studies.



Cuba has five COVID-19 candidate vaccines named Soberana 01, 02 and Plus, which were developed at the Havana-based Finlay Vaccines Institute; while the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center has produced another tow products named Mambisa and Abdala.



Cuban experts say that their products expect to prevent symptomatic conditions meaning that a person can get infected with the SARS-Cov-2 but will not advance to COVID-19 serious or severe conditions.