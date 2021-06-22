Cuba reported 1,561 new cases of COVID 19 and eleven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuba studied 29,281 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,561 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 825,077 samples taken and 169,365 positive.



At the close of June 20, 33,764 patients were admitted, 7,238 suspected, 18,162 under surveillance and 8,364 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,434 were contacts of confirmed cases; 50 with source of infection abroad and 77 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,287 discharges, accumulating 159,775 recovered patients (94.3%) and eleven people died. A total of 161 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 58 in critical and 103 in serious condition.



Among the 1,561 positive cases, 35.3% (551) were asymptomatic, totaling 80,736, which represents 47.7% of those confirmed to date. Those confirmed belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (307), 20 to 39 (506), 40 to 59 (511) and over 60 (237).