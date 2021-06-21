Medical students in central Cuba have every trust in Abdala's effectiveness





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Anaily Chacón Díaz and Jesús Manuel Enseñat Rojas, medical students at the University of Medical Sciences (UCM) in the province of Cienfuegos who are receiving the stipulated three doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate Abdala stated their confidence in its effectiveness.



Anayli, who is in her second year of studies, told ACN that she is proud of having been inoculated with a product that bears testimony to capacity of the scientists of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, who in such a short time and with scarce resources managed to develope this project.



On his end, Jesús Manuel, a third year student, said that his participation in the health intervention with Abdala is another example of an effort that he has joined as a young revolutionary of these times, especially if it is to designed to protect people’s health.



“It was my turn to offer my arm to test Abdala’s effectiveness, which I’m sure will produce the usual good results achieved by Cuban scientists,” he pointed out. “They have taken on a remarkable responsibility, because Cuba does not have cutting-edge technology due to the U.S. blockade, but we know that the doctors and scientists qualified in our country are very well prepared and capable of doing a lot with very little.”



Chacón Díaz and Enseñat Rojas are among the 2,200 UCM students in this province who volunteered to support this vital process by helping the doctors and nurses in charge of the vaccination sites, a step they described as a duty and an honor inasmuch as it makes it possible for them to do their bit in the fight against the pandemic.



These two future doctors have participated in all the tasks organized to tackle COVID-19 by combining their distance studies and the screenings and other efforts at community level.

Launched in May, the vaccination program in the province of Cienfuegos is intended to inoculate more than 20,600 local medical workers, students and teachers.