﻿ New COVID-19 transmission events in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) With four new COVID-19 autochthonous transmission events and a rise in the number of cases, the epidemiological situation in the province of Holguin is becoming more complex.



Dr. Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Public Health Division, told ACN that the clinical surveillance measures are being reinforced, mainly at community level, where the risk is greater and it is essential to comply with the biosafety protocols to tackle contagion and protect those who suffer from health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.



Dr. Lazo called once again for stricter observance of the disinfection regulations in workplaces and social institutions in order to stop the chains of transmission of COVID-19’s highly contagious strains.



The province has also registered over 200 clusters of cases, a number revealing of people’s low risk perception and the reason that local health and government authorities, aid workers, medical students and other social actors are working on actions to improve the situation.



Mireya Pérez, an activist of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), stressed that it is vital to raise awareness in the communities, and warned that during her cooperation with the ongoing health intervention she has seen young people and children playing in groups and people in risk areas who are not wearing face masks, to the detriment to more than 15 months of hard efforts to fight the pandemic.