Over half a million Cubans are fully vaccinated against COVID





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Ministry of Public Health reported that as of June 11, some 500,472 Cubans have received the three doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, as part of the health intervention, intervention studies and clinical trials.



In addition, 3,419,657 doses have been administered in the country, of which 1, 930,901 correspond to those who have at least one dose of one of the vaccine candidates and 988,284 to those who have two.



Cuban scientists have repeatedly expressed the need to complete the vaccination schedules and achieve high coverage in order to cut the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and thus benefit vulnerable groups that so far cannot be immunized.



In this regard, Dr. Sonia Resik Aguirre, main researcher of the health intervention with the vaccine candidate Abdala and Belkis Galindo Santana, responsible for the Surveillance of Adverse Events by the National Immunization Program, declared to ACN that for all vaccines applied in the world, the organism takes between 14 and 21 days after the last dose is administered to develop the best immunity values.



However, not all vaccinated people -regardless of the disease- achieve the desired immunity, because it depends on two factors: the immunogen and the individual's genetics, and there is no 100 percent effective vaccine, they pointed out.



The specialists from the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine explained that the more people receive these drugs, the higher the vaccination coverage and the greater the effective immunity, which will go from being individual to population or herd immunity.



Likewise, the possibility of the disease occurring will decrease when high numbers of vaccinated people in the country are achieved and until that moment arrives it is necessary to continue using the facemasks and to maintain the hygienic and distancing measures, they insisted.