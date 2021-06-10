Cuba highlights IAEA collaboration in the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Cuba's representative to the United Nations Permanent Office in Austria, Marlen Redondo, acknowledged on Wednesday the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the fight against COVID-19.



The Cuban diplomat pointed out that -by the end of 2020- 285 laboratories in 127 countries had received assistance within the framework of a project to strengthen capacities to face epidemic outbreaks, emergencies and catastrophes, promoted by that international entity, according to information published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Redondo commented that Cuba is making great efforts to fulfill its commitments with the organization, in spite of the difficult economic situation derived from the COVID-19 and the intensification of the blockade imposed by the U.S. government, and also said that Latin America has the highest execution rate of the program, which is currently at 87.8 percent.



She also referred to the 40 years of cooperation between Cuba and the IAEA and highlighted the multiple benefits in sectors of great impact for economic and social development, for example, the Sterile Insect Program to control the spread of mosquitoes that transmit diseases such as dengue.



Cuba is currently participating in six national, three interregional and 28 regional projects, said Redondo, who ratified his country's willingness to make its human resources and capabilities available to all States to contribute to progress in the use of nuclear technologies for peace and sustainable development, according to the note.