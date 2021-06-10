Cuba has applied almost three million doses of vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that by the end of June 7, 2,946,572 doses of Cuban vaccine candidates had been administered in the country, as part of the development strategy of these bioproducts.



On its official website, the agency explains that up to that date, 1,810,895 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccine candidates and of these, 961,973 people have already received a second dose and 173,704 people have received a third dose.

The information details the number of doses applied in the different vaccination modalities, which are health intervention, intervention studies and clinical trials.



HEALTH INTERVENTION



Since the beginning of May, the Minister of Public Health, supported by Article 64 of Law 41 "Public Health Law" of July 13, 1983, approved a health intervention with the Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02 in groups and territories at risk.



Start date: May 2021.



Participants:

Health workers, from BioCubaFarma, students of Medical Sciences and other at-risk groups. Population of at-risk territories selected by stages.



Total doses administered during the Health Intervention: 2,375,887.

INTERVENTION STUDY



As part of the research associated with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, an intervention study was conducted in at-risk groups, targeting subjects in at-risk groups and who could provide relevant data.



Start date: March 2021

Participants: health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups.

Territories where the study was applied: Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.



Total number of doses administered during the Intervention Study: 421,321.



CLINICAL TRIALS

The development of clinical trials with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents) was approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) and implemented in volunteer subjects in selected territories.



Start date: March 2021

Participants: volunteer subjects selected by the investigators.



Territories where the trials were applied: Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.



Total doses administered during the Clinical Trials: 149,364 (placebo doses administered during the Clinical Trials are excluded from this figure).



Five vaccine candidates against COVID-19 have been developed in Cuba: Soberana 01, 02 and Plus, by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and Mambisa and Abdala, by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



The specialists emphasize that the vaccine candidates are intended to prevent symptomatic disease, which means that a person can be infected with SARS-Cov-2, but without developing the severe forms of COVID-19.



Once the efficacy of the candidates and their registration as vaccines is determined, CECMED may grant permission for use to advance to other populations, based on the results and Cuba's experience in vaccine development.