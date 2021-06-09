Third group of health personnel that worked in Kuwait returns to Cuba.





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The third and last group of health professionals of the Henry Reeve Contingent medical brigade in Kuwait returned to the country after treating 101,290 patients and supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the State of Kuwait.



Upon their arrival, Jorge Delgado Bustillo, director of the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation, welcomed them to the Homeland on behalf of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, and José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health.



He said that the 60 health workers who arrived today, as well as the rest of the 337 who made up the brigade, began the history of the medical collaboration of the Henry Reeve Contingent in Kuwait.



The executive said that the performance of the Cubans left deep roots in the Arab nation



Rody Cervantes Silva, head of the brigade and specialist in General Comprehensive Medicine (MGI), said that they worked intensively in the red zone of eight hospitals in the country, which is why they feel satisfied and proud of the work carried out.



This last group was made up of 60 men and women from 13 provinces, of whom 29 are specialists in MGI, Intensive Care, Anesthesia, Internal Medicine and Neurosurgery, in addition to 31 graduates in Nursing.



For a year, they worked together with professionals from this Persian Gulf nation in hospitals located in Al Jaber, Al Farwaniya, IBN Sina, Al Jahra, Mubarak, Adan and Amiri, where they assisted an average of 280 patients daily.



In addition, they saved 1,130 lives, performed 435,990 nursing procedures, 112 major surgeries, 12 minimal access surgeries and 69 minor surgeries.



The Cuban brigade left for Kuwait on June 5, 2020 with 298 collaborators. On August 6, 152 professionals returned to the island and another 39 doctors joined the team,



The medical team was then made up of 185 collaborators, 125 of whom returned on January 3.