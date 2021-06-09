Study reveals trend in severity of COVID-19 in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) A study on the geographical distribution by age groups and trends in the severity of COVID-19 in Cuba during the first four months of 2021, revealed that the behavior of indicators such as incidence, mortality, the percentage of severe of the total number of confirmed cases and the case fatality rate varies in all provinces of the country.



Dr. Lizet Sanchez Valdes, member of the national group of experts in epidemiology and mathematical modulation and coordinator of these studies on COVID-19, explained to Granma newspaper that the variability between provinces is probably explained by demographic, social, biological, clinical-pathological factors and operational issues of the health system itself.



For example, in the period mentioned Havana has a high incidence of the disease, a high number of serious cases and a high mortality rate.



Meanwhile, in April, Matanzas had a lower incidence and high lethality, and Holguin had, in that same month, a high percentage of serious patients and low incidence.



According to Dr. Sanchez Valdes, in the protocols, the passage from active to severe, and from severe to death is being analyzed, so the analysis adds the percentage of severe and critical patients, the percentage of deaths with respect to the number of people treated in ICUs, the times and adherence to the protocol.



The analysis showed that many patients arrive late in health centers, because they initiate the symptoms and do not go to the doctor, or they go but minimize them and the doctor cannot relate them to COVID-19, she warned.



From December to March, people over 80 years of age have the highest fatality rates, a trend that has not changed over time.



However, in April, in the 60 to 79 years age group, the rate doubles, and triples in people between 40 and 59 years of age.



These data announced the possibility of changes in the pattern of the strains circulating in the country, a phenomenon that is being seen more in Havana and Matanzas, the expert added.



The specialist emphasized that in the fight against COVID-19, early attention, the correct classification of patients and consequently avoiding, with the adherence to protocols, that patients involute towards therapies are of great importance.