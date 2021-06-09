Cuba reports 1,156 new cases of COVID 19 and eight deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,511 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,156 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 506,965 samples taken and 151,259 positive.



At the close of June 7, 25,545 patients were admitted, 4,129 suspected, 15,382 were under surveillance and 6,034 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 1049 were contacts of confirmed cases; 52 with source of infection abroad and 55 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,031 medical discharges, accumulating 144,136 recovered patients (95.2%), and eight people died. A total of 166 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 53 are in critical and 113 in severe condition.



Among the 1,156 positive cases, 41.6% (481) were asymptomatic, making a total of 73,513, which represents 48.6% of those confirmed to date.