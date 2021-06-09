Third phase of vaccine candidate health intervention begins in Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The third phase of the health intervention to population groups and territories at risk with the Abdala vaccine candidate against COVID-19 begins today in Villa Clara, which will complete the immunization process around 40, 000 people.



Belkis Lorenzo Gonzalez, deputy provincial health director, affirmed in an interview with CMHW radio station, that the positive response of the health personnel, who have been working tirelessly to guarantee the success of the health intervention, is outstanding.



She said that the third phase is an important step previous to the population intervention, the organization of which is being worked on while waiting for the decision of the country's management and the ministry of public health.



The expert stated that, despite Abdala's positive results, the best vaccine is self-care, discipline and isolation in compliance with all the hygienic-sanitary regulations in view of the increase of positive cases in Villa Clara in the last few days.



Villa Clara has an incidence rate of 37.86 per 100, 000 inhabitants, out of five, which is established for the stage of new normality, and the highest figures are observed in Manicaragua with 63.71; Santa Clara, 61.71; Santo Domingo, 54.27, and Sagua la Grande, 53.40.