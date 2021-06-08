Cuba keeps high transmission of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) A thousand 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday in Cuba, for a total of 150,103 people diagnosed with the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on March 11, 2020, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, in his daily presentation broadcast by Cuban TV, said that this is one of the moments of highest transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the nation, with 13 provinces with positivity percentages above five.



Dr. Duran stated that on Sunday 93.4% of the contacts were confirmed cases, including the 13 deceased, highlighting this group as the most at risk in the transmission of the virus.



By age group, 194 cases were reported in children under 20 years of age and, of these, 167 patients in pediatric ages (under 18), and 19,935 children, young people and adolescents have already been diagnosed in Cuba.



He warned that of the pediatric cases reported yesterday, eight are under one year old, four are under six months old and there is one newborn, all of them contacts of confirmed cases, so this group is still not sufficiently protected.



Regarding the intervention with the Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccine candidates, he pointed out that 1,745,588 people have received at least one dose of these immunogens, either in clinical trials, intervention studies or as part of the health intervention in groups and territories at risk.



Likewise, more than 941, 000 citizens have been administered two doses and more than 157, 000 have completed the immunization schemes, therefore, 2,844,682 doses have been administered to date.



Duran considered that the decrease in positive cases of COVID-19 in Havana in the last few days is related to the sanitary intervention in its population, however, he stressed that the sanitary measures established to guarantee the protection of all cannot be ignored.