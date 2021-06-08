Cuba reported 1,185 new cases of COVID 19 and thirteen deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN)Cuba studied 20,992 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,185 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 484,454 samples taken and 150,103 positive.



At the close of June 6, 26,036 patients were admitted, 3,773 suspected, 16,346 were under surveillance and 5,917 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 1,107 were contacts of confirmed cases; 34 with source of infection abroad and 44 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,156 medical discharges, accumulating 143,105 patients recovered (95.3%) and thirteen people died. A total of 173 patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 58 are critical and 115 severe.



Among the 1,185 positive cases, 46.4% (550) were asymptomatic, totaling 73,032, representing 48.7% of those confirmed to date.