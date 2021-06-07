Swedish campaign supports vaccination in Cuba against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) The Swedish campaign to support vaccination in Cuba against COVID-19 provided around 18,000 euros in its first three weeks, said today Zoltan Tiroler, president of the Swedish-Cuban solidarity association.



According to Prensa Latina, Tiroler specified that two transfers have already been sent, one for about 6,000 euros and the other for 12,000 euros, to MediCuba Switzerland, an organization linked to the island's authorities for the purchase of supplies in the health sector, one of the hardest hit by almost 60 years of the U.S. blockade.



Our objective is to maintain the campaign activated on May 10 until late June and raise another 10,000 euros, Tiroler stressed to the Latin American news agency.



The donations contributed so far by the Swedish-Cuban solidarity association and citizens are equivalent to 225,000 syringes and needles.



The Cuban government plans to immunize the whole population before the end of the year with its own vaccines, including Abdala and Soberana 02, biological preparations already administered to one million people in health interventions.



Cuban-Swedish solidarity association joined with this initiative other similar ones in Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom to send syringes and needles to Cuba or to support the purchase of these resources.