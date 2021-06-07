Cuba has not managed to contain COVID 19, despite the efforts made





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) In the last 15 days 17,300 people have been diagnosed in Cuba with the virus causing the COVID-19, 96.3 % of them due to autochthonous transmission, still strong and that despite the efforts has not been controlled in the country, informed today the Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the MINSAP, confirmed in his daily TV report that 1,129 new cases were reported on Thursday, 76 more than on the previous day, and seven deaths, bringing to 992 the total number of deaths in the country due to a disease that continues to devastate the world.



Out of the total number of cases diagnosed on June 3, 185 are pediatric cases, and although Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and Ciego de Avila concentrate the largest number, all provinces, and even the special municipality Isle of Youth, have cases in this age group.

These territories contributed to raising to 19,492 the number of infected children under 18 years of age since COVID-19 outbroke into the national scene in March 2020, of which 95.7 % have recovered.



The expert drew attention to the presence among those reported on Thursday of three one-year-old children, two of them not even six months old, and all of them contacts of confirmed cases; this shows that it is necessary to continue insisting on the message to the family, to the population.

No less worrying is the number of cases in therapy units reported at the end of the previous day, 161-56 of them in critical condition and 105 in serious condition-, which is the highest number Cuba has had in these almost 15 months of combat against the pandemic that is devastating the planet.



These numbers are a reflection of the high incidence we are having, because when there are many cases, there are people who unfortunately have comorbidities that make them very vulnerable, added Dr. Duran, and noted that the new strains circulating in the country should also be taken into consideration.



For his part, Dr. Danilo Napoles, specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics, professor and researcher, also spoke at the TV program to refer to the relationship between COVID-19 and pregnancy, taking into account the high incidence of the disease in this particularly vulnerable group of pregnant women.



In this regard, he said that although pregnant women and puerperal women do not have a greater predisposition, once infected, the progression of the disease is severe and life-threatening.



Hence the insistence on the call to stay at home as long as possible, to receive as few visitors as possible, to avoid crowds and to strictly comply with the protective measures, including, of course, the correct use of the mask in public places, when they must necessarily leave home.