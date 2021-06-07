Cuba receives donation of syringes for COVID-19 vaccination campaign





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuba received today a donation of 100,000 syringes from Copa Airlines, through its Despega Foundation, to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in the country.



Maria Teresa Fariñas Garcia, cargo and Cuba courier coordinator for Copa Airlines, explained that the donation is a solidarity gesture within a long-standing collaboration between Panama Aviation Company S.A. (Copa Airlines) and Cuba. .



For this donation, arrangements were made at the Cuban consulate in Panama; the airline provided the purchase of all the units and Cubana de Aviación transported them in its freighter.



The syringes were received late last month, and today the delivery was made to the Importing and Exporting Company of Medical Equipment and Products MediCuba S.A. at Aerovaradero S.A., a company that belongs to Cuba's civil aviation.



Rafael Cañete Hernandez, chief operations specialist of MediCuba S.A., informed that Copa's donation reinforces the logistic capacity of the vaccination system that the country is currently developing.



This is the only donation that Cuba has received from an airline, but since last year donations have come from the governments of countries like South Africa, China and Qatar, from solidarity organizations in coordination with the Cuban Friendship Institute and other organizations of Cuban residents abroad.