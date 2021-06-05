Cuba reports 1,129 new cases of COVID 19, 1,229 discharges and seven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuba studied 24,399 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,129 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 417,769 samples taken and 146,696 positive.



At the close of June 3, 26,062 patients were admitted, 4,025 suspected, 16,239 under surveillance and 5,798 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,048 were contacts of confirmed cases; 42 with source of infection abroad and 39 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,229 medical discharges, accumulating 139,850 recovered patients (95.3%) and seven people died. A total of 161 patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 56 are in critical and 105 in serious condition.



Among the 1,129 positive cases, 45.6% (515) were asymptomatic, totaling 71,533, which represents 48.7% of those confirmed to date.