More than two million doses of Cuban vaccine candidates have been applied





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that by the end of May 31, two million 037,745 doses of Cuban vaccine candidates had been applied in the country.



On its official website, the agency explains that as of that date, 1,185,218 people had received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccine candidates.



Of these, 705,392 people have already received a second dose and 147,135 people have received a third dose.



The information details the number of doses applied in the different vaccination modalities, which are health intervention, intervention studies and clinical trials.



HEALTH INTERVENTION



Since the beginning of May, the Minister of Public Health, supported by Article 64 of Law 41 "Public Health Law", dated July 13, 1983, approved a health intervention with the Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02 in groups and territories at risk. Its start date was May 2021.



The participants are health workers, BioCubaFarma, students of Medical Sciences and other at-risk groups, as well as the population of at-risk territories selected by stages.



The total number of doses administered during the Health Intervention was 1,478,313.



INTERVENTION STUDY

As part of the research associated with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, an intervention study was carried out in risk groups, aimed at subjects in risk groups and who could provide relevant data, according to Minsap.



The start date was March 2021, health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups were the participants, and the territories where the study was applied were Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.



A total of 410,068 doses were administered during this intervention study.

CLINICAL TRIALS



The development of clinical trials with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents) was approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) and implemented in volunteer subjects in selected territories.



March 2021 was its start date and its participants were volunteer subjects selected by the investigators, from Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.

The total number of doses administered during the Clinical Trials was 149,364 (placebo doses administered during the Clinical Trials are excluded from this figure).