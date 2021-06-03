Cuban Youths Mark World Environment Day





Matanzas, June 2 (ACN) Cuban youths in western Matanzas province will mark World Environment Day next June 5 with local green and cleaning actions.



Katia Gonzalez, director of the Environmental Service Center told ACN that initiatives will include the cleaning of local shores, usually affected by the dumping of industrial wastes, and invasive plant species in tourist areas.



With the participation of members of the juvenile technical brigades and the Young Communist League the campaign includes educative initiatives in communities of the Zapata Swamp to promote sustainable practices such as agro-ecology and permaculture and the setting up gardens with indigenous plants.