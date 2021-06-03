Cuba to Include Children in Vaccine Clinical Trials





Havana, June 2 (ACN) The Finlay Vaccines Institute announced the upcoming phases I and II Clinical Trials of local COVID-19 vaccines on children once they get the authorization by the Center for State Control of Drugs and Medical Equipment—CECMED.



Institute director Vicente Verez Bencomo said that seven weeks ago, they handed in to CECMED the first version of the protocol with the candidate vaccines Soberana 01 and Soberana 02, which are awaiting approval.



The clinical trials would firstly include children between 12 and 18 years of age and later those between three and 11 years. The process will take on some 300 children from several Havana municipalities to take a two-dose vaccination with Soberana 02 and one with Soberana Plus.

CECMED is expected to authorize the clinical trials later this month of June, the expert said.