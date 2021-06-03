Cuba Still with No Control of COVID Spread despite Measures





Havana, June 2 (ACN) Cuba has not yet controlled the high COVID-19 transmission despite the measures adopted which are not always appropriately met by the people, said health authorities.



Cuba’s Epidemiology director Francisco Duran referred to ongoing indiscipline despite the reiterated advice over one and a half year since the pandemic hit the island.



In his daily TV briefing Doctor Duran said that such indiscipline and other difficulties have favored ongoing high transmission of the disease, while June has not opened favorably.



On June 2, Cuba reported 1 thousand 191 new COVID-19 cases, which take the total accumulate here to 144 thousand 514 since March 2020 when the pandemic coronavirus on the island, while 977 people have died from the disease.



Meanwhile, over 2 million 700 doses of the Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccines have already been administered, which means that one million 185 thousand 218 people have received at least the first shot of the vaccines under ongoing health interventions.