Tourism workers in eastern Cuba join health intervention with vaccine candidate Abdala





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Tourism workers in the province of Holguín will receive the vaccine candidate Abdala as part of the effort to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19 infection.



Carlos Alvarez, marketing specialist of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), told ACN that this first stage is focused on the staff of hotels fitted out as isolation centers for international travelers as well as on managers and employees of the Frank País International Airport.



The rest of the tourism workers, he said, will gradually join the immunization process intended to guarantee a safer and more hygienic activity in every tourist facility in the province.



COVID-19 has imposed travel restrictions and tourist destination lockdowns on Cuba. Foreign visitors are only allowed in facilities of the keys north of central Cuba and of Varadero Beach.



The health intervention with Abdala started in the province of Holguin on May 10 with the inoculation of more than 45,000 health workers, medical students, vulnerable sectors and personnel at risk of becoming infected.