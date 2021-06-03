Cuban foreign minister praises progress in anti-COVID-19 vaccination in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter the progress of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination process through which 1,071,041 Cubans have already received at least one dose of one of the most advanced vaccine candidates developed in the country.



The chancellor stressed that the health intervention with candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala has reached 98% of health workers and other risk groups, a fact revealing of a nationwide effort already consolidated.



The vaccination process against COVID-19 in Cuba has included clinical trials of homegrown vaccine candidates, sanitary intervention and studies conducted among at-risk sectors.



According to reports from the meeting of the Cuban Government's Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of COVID-19, an intervention study with vaccine candidate Soberana Plus was approved for health workers who became infected and are now recovering from the disease in the provinces Havana and Matanzas.



Minister of Public Health Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda said that 70% of the Cubans are expected to be vaccinated by the end of August 2021.