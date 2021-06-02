Vaccination against COVID-19 is unstoppable in Cuba, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, said today on Twitter that vaccination against COVID-19 in the country is unstoppable, as there are already 1,070,165 people who have received at least one dose of Soberana 02 or Abdala.



Of this figure, 615,016 people have already received two doses of any of these Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and for 142,390 the vaccination scheme has already been completed; what seemed almost impossible a year ago, is coming to life all over the country, he underlined.



The figures quoted by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba include those who have been vaccinated as part of clinical trials, intervention studies and health intervention.



This last exercise, which is carried out in at-risk groups and territories, is progressing at a good pace and the results are satisfactory, it was reported on Monday at the meeting of the Temporary Working Group of the Cuban Government for the prevention and control of COVID-19.



In Regla, Guanabacoa, La Habana del Este and San Miguel del Padron municipalities,in Havana, where the intervention began last May 12, the number of vaccinated people represents 98.9 % of the total number of vaccinated people.



The municipalities of Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo and El Cotorro were recently incorporated to this process, where the exercise is also being carried out as planned.



In the special municipality of Isle of Youth, 97.7 % of the population has already been vaccinated, and the intervention in health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups has already reached 98%.



The provinces of Matanzas and Santiago de Cuba also began health interventions this May 31, in the municipalities with greater epidemiological complexity (Matanzas, Cardenas and Colon, in the first,) and Contramaestre, Palma Soriano, San Luis and Songo-La Maya, in the second).

On Monday, 343 vaccination centers, known here as vaccinatories, were open and operating in the country.