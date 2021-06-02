Cuba had the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in May





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) May closed with 35,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 311 deaths from the disease, figures higher than those registered in April and the highest in the whole pandemic in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in Havana.



With the 1,057 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, diagnosed on Monday, and the seven deaths recorded, there are now 143,323 people infected and 965 deaths since March 2020, when the pandemic outbroke in the country, said Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology.



Yesterday, 169 young people under 20 years of age were diagnosed, of which 160 are in pediatric ages, seven are under one year old and four are under six months old, including a newborn.



There are already 18,919 patients in the pediatric age group (under 18 years of age) and there are currently 869 active and 95.4 % have been recovered, said the directive of MINSAP, who once again called attention to the number of infants, children, adolescents and young people infected with the disease.



The expert reiterated the importance of complying with hygienic-sanitary and protective measures to prevent further spread of the disease.



The epidemiological situation in Cuba is still complex and the provinces with the highest number of infections are Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Mayabeque, while among the lowest are Villa Clara and the special municipality of Isle of Youth, Duran Garcia concluded.