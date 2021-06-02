Cuban study confirms effectiveness of national medicine in esophageal cancer treatment





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) A study carried out in patients with esophageal cancer, treated with the monoclonal antibody nimotuzumab (CIMAher), together with chemoradiotherapy, confirmed that this combination produces good results in terms of objective response and survival.



According to an article published in the digital portal of the Cuban health network (Infomed), in the group of patients with an advanced stage of the disease, the control rate was 83 %, and the objective response rate was 64.9 %.



The average survival rate reached 13.03 months, and the variables associated with a higher probability of survival were positive, the report indicated.



CIMAher is a humanized antibody used in patients with inoperable esophageal cancer of epithelial origin, in combination with chemotherapy, and also as a combination treatment for advanced-stage head and neck squamous cell cancer.



It is also used to lengthen the life of children with highly malignant astrocytoma, refractory to other therapies.



Specialists point out that this monoclonal antibody induces an objective antitumor response, observing partial or total remission, and in combination with radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy the response is increased, without presenting severe clinical toxicity.



This drug, developed at the Center for Molecular Immunology, is exported by its exclusive representative, CIMAB S.A.



In Cuba, cancer is the second cause of death (after cardiovascular diseases), with 24,902 deaths in 2018.