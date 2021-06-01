Cuba reported 1,057 new cases of COVID 19 and seven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba , Jun 1(ACN) Cuba studied 20,474 samples of COVID 19, resulting in 1057 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 349,338 samples taken and 143,323 positive.



At the close of May 31, 26,032 patients were admitted, 4,170 suspected, 15,899 under surveillance and 5,963 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 983 were contacts of confirmed cases; 36 with source of infection abroad and 38 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,123 medical discharges, accumulating 136,339 recovered patients (95.1%) and seven people died. A total of 145 patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 54 are in critical and 91 in serious condition.



Among the 1,057 positive cases, 41.1% (434) were asymptomatic, totaling 69,908, which represents 52.0% of those confirmed to date.