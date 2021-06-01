Vaccination Management Center in Havana guarantees the proper functioning of this process





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) The Center for the Management of the health intervention in groups and territories at risk with Cuban vaccine candidates, in Havana, ensures the proper functioning of this unprecedented process in the country, given its great scope and impact in the confrontation of the COVID-19.



Located at the headquarters of the National Center for Medical Sciences Information, known as Infomed, the monitoring post has the appropriate technological infrastructure for the performance of its functions, said Dr. Rolando Montero Diaz, its director, to the Cuban News Agency.



He added that it is made up of 11 professionals, including doctors, nurses, university graduates, health care personnel and computer experts, who are in charge of monitoring Havana's municipalities to analyze and verify information in the face of exceptional events and situations associated with the intervention.



They also process the data on their behavior in real time, in order to facilitate decision-making and organization by the National Health System and the authorities of the territory, he said.



According to the specialist, the vaccination with Abdala in the province is going according to plan, where 98 % of the people expected in La Habana del Este, San Miguel del Padron, Guanabacoa and Regla were vaccinated and the application of the second dose continues in those municipalities.



He also pointed out that the intervention is progressing in Arroyo Naranjo, Cotorro and Boyeros, where more than 378,000 Cubans are expected to be immunized with the candidate developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).



It is expected that by the end of August, the entire population of Havana that meets the established requirements will be vaccinated with the Cuban vaccine candidates; nevertheless, it is insisted on the maintenance of sanitary measures until a high percentage of people in the country are immunized.