Cuba reports 1,169 new cases of COVID 19, 1,263 discharges and 12 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuba studied 21,978 samples of COVID 19, resulting in 1,169 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 260,156,156 samples taken and 138,899 positive.



At the close of May 27, 27,329 patients were admitted, 4,428 suspected, 16,452 under surveillance and 6,449 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,100 were contacts of confirmed cases; 34 with source of infection abroad and 35 with no source of infection determined.There were 1,263 discharges, accumulating 131,461 recovered patients (94.6%) and 12 people died. A total of 132 patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 48 are in critical and 84 in serious condition.



Among the 1,169 positive cases, 45.0% (526) were asymptomatic, totaling 67,914, representing 48.9% of those confirmed to date.