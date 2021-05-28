Complex surgery saves three-month-old infant in western Cuban province





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) After seven hours and 45 minutes of a complex surgical intervention to correct an isolated craniosynostosis (fusion of bones), a multidisciplinary team from the Eliseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospital in Matanzas(western Cuba) saved the life of baby David Alejandro Pujol Moreno, who was only three months old.



Dr. Juan Carlos Perdomo Arrien, head of the Medical Genetics Group in Matanzas and advisor of the mother-child program in that western territory, explained that the baby had a normal conception and birth, but after the first month of life he presented changes in the configuration of his skull, his bones began to close prematurely due to a disorder in the programming of the normal closure of sutures and fontanels and long before his brain was completely formed.



An exhaustive physical-clinical-genetic examination by a team of specialists at the Provincial Center of Medical Genetics suspected the presence of isolated craniosynostosis in the most common form, of unknown cause but where genetic and/or environmental factors are recognized among the reasons, he said.



After the diagnostic suspicion of the defect, an interconsultation with neurosurgery and maxillofacial specialists and the performance of imaging studies confirmed the diagnosis, and initiated a process of counseling for parents and family and the preparation for an imminent and complex surgery in order to avoid future complications, th expert added.



The expert confirmed that David Alejandro's psychomotor and mental development and vision were threatened by the disease, and 24 hours after the operation he is recovering successfully, sitting up and awake.