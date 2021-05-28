Cuban health authorities warn of an increase in pediatric patients with COVID-19





Havana, May 28 (ACN) In the last 15 days, 2,688 pediatric patients have been diagnosed in Cuba with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with a 179 daily average report.



This was confirmed today in the daily TV presentation by the national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, who said that Thursday 186 children under 18 years of age were detected with the virus (13 under one year of age).



Lissette Lopez Gonzalez, head of the national pediatrics group of MINSAP, warned that this disease does not only have respiratory symptoms, and families should pay attention to other clinical manifestations such as diarrhea in infants.



The specialist pointed out that at the beginning of the epidemic in the country, most of the children and adolescents infected with the virus had no symptoms, but in this third outbreak, as well as the number of infections, the number of pediatric patients with symptoms, which are not only mild, has increased.



Five patients in this age group, including infants, are currently in intensive care.

Lopez Gonzalez stressed the urgency of increasing risk perception and protecting this vulnerable population within the family.