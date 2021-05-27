More Havana municipalities get ready for mass vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The Havana municipalities of Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo and Cotorro, which are about to begin the second stage of the health intervention with the anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine candidate, have been certified by the Public Health authorities, according to a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP).



At the meeting, it was also specified that a total of 378,296 people are expected to be vaccinated in these territories, a task in which the Young Computer Clubs will be in charge of digitalizing the databases of the patients inoculated with the vaccine.



Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, president of the CDP, ordered authorities to call on the population and inform in a timely manner everything related to the current immunization stage, while highlighting the positive experiences of communities such as the Camilo Cienfuegos neighborhood where mass organizations have played an essential role in the mobilization of citizens.



He also highlighted the beginning of the injection of the second dose of Abdala in the municipalities of La Habana del Este, San Miguel del Padrón, Guanabacoa and Regla, a process that is progressing gradually and with high inoculation percentages.



The top political leader in Havana said that, with the measures and restrictions imposed by the provincial body and the current vaccination process, the capital of the country will be able to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in its territories.