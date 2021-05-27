COVID-19 Claims 258 Cuba Lives only in May





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuba reported over 29 thousand new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths up to May 25th over a daily infection average of more than 1 thousand and 10 deaths, which are the highest figures since the pandemic’s onset here in March 2020.



Just on May 25th, the country reported 1 thousand 129 new cases and 11 deaths. Out of some 27 thousand hospitalized patients, more than 6 thousand have tested positive to COVID-19. Over one thousand are in stable conditions, while 138 are in intensive care units.



Cuban authorities insist that the figures prove that the pandemic turns more aggressive and lethal every passing day and called on the people to not lower the guard in any moment throughout the country.