Cuba exceeds 900 deaths due to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) With the 11 deaths at the close of this Monday, Cuba accumulates 901 deaths caused by complications of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, since its outbreak in the country on March 11, 2020, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in Havana.



It is important to highlight the aggressiveness and lethality of this disease with the appearance of new strains that not only cause the death of older people with different diseases, but it is occurring in younger populations and in some occasions they have not presented other comorbidities, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology, pointed out.



In his daily presentation, the expert warned that so far in May up to yesterday's closing, 27,877 positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed and 247 people have died, the highest number in one month in the whole pandemic.



To give an idea of the risky and deadly nature of this coronavirus, which has become five times more contagious, deaths in January totaled 70; February, 108; March, 101; April, 229 and in May 247 (up to the 24th day), emphasized the MINSAP health authority.



In the last 24 hours, 22,372 PCR samples were taken in molecular biology laboratories nationwide and 1,291 were positive for the virus, resulting in a total of 135,499 patients infected with COVID-19, the renowned epidemiologist emphasized.



There are already 17,718 patients diagnosed in pediatric ages (up to 18 years old) and there are currently 1,005 active patients admitted, of which 86 are under one year old and 950 infants are infected in this group, he affirmed.



In the country, 49 incidents are still active, 16 of them are in Havana, a province that continues with the highest incidence peak for several months, which it cannot control.



Taking into account the complex epidemiological situation, not only in Cuba but also in the rest of the world, biosecurity measures must be taken to the utmost and for this purpose, self-responsibility and discipline are essential in order to avoid contracting COVID-19, which not only makes you sick, but also kills, and life is not to be trifled with, the expert concluded.