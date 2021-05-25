Private drivers to support health intervention in western Cuban province





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) As part of the actions carried out by the province of Matanzas in order to create all the necessary conditions for the beginning of the sanitary intervention to the population, private drivers from all over the territory are ready to guarantee the success of the process.



Roberto Bernal Villena, provincial director of transport, told the Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that to date a total of 350 private drivers have voluntarily shown their willingness to support the health intervention with the Abdala vaccination candidate in Matanzas.



The function of the private workers will be the same as that of the state-owned vehicles, in the morning they will transport the health personnel along with the doses of the Abdala vaccination candidate to the vaccination sites and they will stay there until the end of the day in order to respond to any unforeseen event that may require a means of transportation, he said.



The provincial director of transport stated that once again the commitment of the non-state sector with tasks of the Revolution is demonstrated, the Cubans are always ready to help and even more if it consists of such a noble task that saves lives in proof of the great desire to defeat the COVID-19.