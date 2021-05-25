Cuban health minister to address World Health Assembly





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, will speak Tuesday at the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA), to be held from today until June 1.



For the second consecutive year, the debate will be held virtually due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, hence the main theme will be " Ending this pandemic, preventing the next one: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world".



The event, convened by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will be attended by the member countries of the international organization, heads of state and government and special guests.



The proposed agenda covers 72 items with several health and WHO operational topics, linked to the program budget (2022-2023), work and preparedness in health emergencies, response to COVID-19 and mental health preparedness.



In addition, they will discuss the Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (2016-2030), cancer, noncommunicable, rare and orphan diseases, oral health, polio and eye care, as well as the immunization agenda and health for sustainable development towards 2030.



The WHA is WHO's highest decision-making body and meets every May in Geneva, Switzerland, to determine the organization's policies, oversee financials, and review and adopt the proposed budget program.