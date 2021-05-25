Cuba reported 1,155 new cases of COVID 19 and thirteen deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba studied 21,259 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,155 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 171,500 samples taken and 134,208 positive.



At the close of May 23, 28,895 patients were admitted, 4,516 suspected, 17,576 under surveillance and 6,803 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,078 were contacts of confirmed cases; 37 with source of infection abroad and 40 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,223 medical discharges, accumulating 126,459 patients recovered (94.2%) and 13 persons died. There were 140 patients in ICUs, of which 49 are in critical and 91 in serious condition.



Among the 1,155 positive cases, 38.4% (443) were asymptomatic, totaling 65,707(49%) of those confirmed to date.