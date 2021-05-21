Cuba's Henry Reeve Contingent receives 2020 Excelencias Award





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Henry Reeve, the Cuban International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, received the 2020 Excelencias Award granted by the Excelencias Group every year during the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur).



Group president Jose Carlos de Santiago presented the award to the medical brigade “for its support to the international community, with medical supplies in times of need”.



The text explains that in 2020, a year marked by the pandemic, the organizing committee decided to grant the Covid International Excelencias Award to these thousands of Cuban health workers on account of their high sense of humanism and spirit of solidarity.



“The Henry Reeve Brigade not only supports a given nation with its specially trained personnel, but also cooperates immediately in any country hit by a natural catastrophe or a serious epidemic, including the Cuban territory,” said the article published by Excelencias Cuba.



The Excelencias Award was created to distinguish institutions, personalities and organizations that have a marked social vocation in Ibero-America and are benchmarks of excellence in the world of tourism, gastronomy and automobiles.