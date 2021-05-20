World Family Doctor Day highlighted





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The Cuban Health Network (Infomed) highlighted World Family Doctor Day, first declared by the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA) in 2010.



According to Infomed, the date has since become a day to stress the role and contribution of family physicians in healthcare systems around the world and a wonderful opportunity to recognize their mission in terms of personal, integral and continuous medical care for all patients.



Data taken from 2020 Health Statistical Yearbook, Cuba has more than 26,173 family doctors at community level, which guarantees 100% coverage of the population.



In times of COVID-19, the contribution of each of these professionals is an indispensable part of primary health care, as they are the most important actors in tasks such as case-finding and -tracing and the medical screening process.