Cuba warns of increase in cases among children infected with COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) A warning for Cuban families should be the increase of cases in pediatric ages (up to 18 years) diagnosed as positive in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which only in the last day showed a total of 234 confirmed cases, including children, adolescents and infants.



This is the highest number in this age group since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba, on March 11, 2020, and there have been already 16,443 minors infected with the virus in the country, 930 of whom are currently hospitalized, emphasized Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology, in his daily presentation broadcasted on Cuban TV.



So far, 94.3 % of those diagnosed in the whole pandemic have been recovered, said the expert of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), who also informed that in the last 15 days in the country there has been an average of 162 cases per day in that population group.



Of those confirmed positive yesterday, eleven are children under one year of age, five of them under six months, which brings the total number of infected children under one year of age in the country to 885, said the specialist. A 39-day-old patient remains in intensive care, reported in serious condition, Duran added.



The MINSAP official commented that once again the indicators are unfavorable, despite the fact that much work is being done to modify them, and noted that the behavior of the disease continues with a high rate of contagiousness, aggravated by the non-compliance with sanitary safety measures and perhaps the incorrect application of institutional actions.



Since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated 126,755 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 and 826 deaths due to this cause, Dr. Duran stressed.